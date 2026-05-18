Anti-drone protection installed on over 1,170 km of routes in frontline regions - Federov

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

The State Special Transport Service has installed protection against drones on over 1,170 km of routes in frontline regions, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"1,170+ km of routes are already protected – we have doubled the pace of construction for anti-drone protection in frontline regions. Russia actively uses FPV drones to attack transport and logistics routes near the front line," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, such solutions ensure stable logistics, rapid supply of resources, and safe evacuation of the wounded even under fire from Russia.

Fedorov noted that between February and April alone, 430 km of anti-drone protection was installed and 106 km of roads were restored.

"A separate area is the restoration of roads in frontline regions. Work is ongoing in five regions. Over 60 km of roads have already been restored, including the completion of three sections in the Zaporizhia and Kharkiv directions," the minister said.