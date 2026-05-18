Over 90% of deferments now extended automatically – Defense Ministry

The mechanism for automatic confirmation through registers is now in effect for 22 categories of deferments from mobilization, and over 90% of deferments are extended automatically – without applications, certificates, queues, or any actions on the part of the individual, according to the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"This applies to both online deferments in the Rezerv+ app and those issued through Administrative Service Centers (ASCs). The system independently checks the grounds through state registers, after which the updated entry automatically appears in the user’s electronic document," the report said.

Those citizens whose data requires a personal update can now submit an application for a deferment extension through any convenient ASC. Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRCs) no longer accept such applications from citizens, the ministry noted.

According to the Ministry of Defense, automatic extensions apply to deferments for women and men in the military with a child, those temporarily unfit for service, people with disabilities, and individuals whose close relatives died or went missing during combat operations or martial law. It also covers relatives of Heroes of Ukraine honored posthumously for courage during the Revolution of Dignity, those deprived of liberty due to armed Russia aggression against Ukraine, military personnel released from captivity, and citizens aged 18-25 after a one-year contract.

Deferments will also be automatically extended for students and graduate students, higher and vocational education employees, and school teachers.

Additionally, automatic extensions apply to the following categories: parents of three or more children; parents raising a child under 18 alone; parents of a child with a disability under 18; parents raising a seriously ill child without a disability; parents of an adult child with a Group I or II disability; those caring for a seriously ill family member; guardians of a person recognized as legally incompetent; and those who have a spouse with a Group I, II, or III disability, or their own parent or parent-in-law with a Group I or II disability, or who care for relatives of the 2nd or 3rd degree of kinship with a disability.

"When auto-extension might not work: sometimes the system does not find the necessary data in the registers. This most often happens for the following categories: people who have a father or mother with a Group I or II disability; people caring for a seriously ill family member; parents of three or more children. In such cases, to extend the deferment, it is necessary to personally apply to any convenient ASC with the relevant documents," the report said.