Interfax-Ukraine
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15:01 18.05.2026

Attempted illegal border crossing ends in tragedy – border guards

1 min read
Attempted illegal border crossing ends in tragedy – border guards

Border guards discovered a man without signs of life who planned to illegally cross the border near the settlement of Krasnoilsk (Chernivtsi region), the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said on Telegram on Monday.

"A citizen of Ukraine contacted the Romanian Border Police and reported that her husband planned to cross the border, but while moving toward the border, he felt unwell," the service said.

At the scene of the tragedy, it was evident that the deceased planned to rest until morning.

According to preliminary conclusions, no signs of violent death were found. The body has been sent for examination.

Since 2022, more than 70 cases of deaths of men during attempts to cross the border have been recorded.

Tags: #border_guard_service #border_crossing #tragedy

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