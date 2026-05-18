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14:43 18.05.2026

Russia night attack on Odesa damages another merchant vessel – USPA

1 min read
Russia night attack on Odesa damages another merchant vessel – USPA

A civilian vessel flying the flag of Panama was damaged during a morning attack on Odesa, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) reports.

"During a morning attack on Odesa, a civilian vessel flying the flag of Panama, which was heading through the Ukrainian maritime corridor to one of the ports of Greater Odesa, was damaged. The vessel was going to be loaded with oil," the USPA said on Telegram on Monday.

The report said that the vessel sustained damage after being hit by a UAV. The crew eliminated the consequences of the attack on their own. According to the USPA, there were no casualties. The vessel continued its movement to the port of destination.

Earlier, referring to the USPA, it was reported that Russia drones hit two civilian vessels flying the flags of Guinea-Bissau and the Marshall Islands on May 18 while they were moving through the Ukrainian corridor to the ports of Greater Odesa. It was reported that minor fires broke out on both vessels, which the crews promptly extinguished on their own. The vessels continued their movement to the destination ports.

Tags: #uspa #vessel #uav_attack #panama

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