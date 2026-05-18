Interfax-Ukraine
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14:35 18.05.2026

Law enforcement exposes four more schemes for selling rear positions in AFU

2 min read
Law enforcement exposes four more schemes for selling rear positions in AFU

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service, the SBI, and the National Police, in cooperation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, exposed four new schemes for evading military service and mobilization, the SBU said on Monday.

"Organizers who transferred military personnel to rear positions or helped draft dodgers avoid conscription through forged documentation were detained," the SBU said on its Telegram channel.

In the Chernihiv region, a military unit commander was exposed for registering three soldiers as rear personnel for almost UAH 2 million.

In the Zhytomyr region, a commander of one of the AFU brigades was detained for employing acquaintances and relatives in his unit who did not report for duty, while he misappropriated their salaries and earned UAH 370,000.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a deputy commander of an AFU training center received a notice of suspicion for transferring mobilized personnel to rear military units for bribes of $5,000.

In the Lviv region, a contract soldier of a border guard detachment was detained for offering removal from the military register for $16,000 with the help of acquaintances among TCC officials, who registered those liable for military service as unfit for duty due to health reasons.

The individuals were notified of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 4 of Art. 191 (assisting in the appropriation, embezzlement of property, or seizure of it through abuse of office under martial law); Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 3 of Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy); Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 364 (abuse of power or office); Part 4 of Art. 409 (evasion of military service by self-mutilation or other means committed under martial law).

The investigation continues. The perpetrators face up to 10 years in prison.

Tags: #national_police #sbu #mobilization #sbi #afu

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