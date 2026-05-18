HUR announces liberation and control of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia direction

The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports the liberation of Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhia region) – as a result of the combat work of the AFU, Russia was driven out of fortified positions, and key locations in Stepnohirsk have passed under the control of Ukraine.

"Stepnohirsk is under control: warriors of the HUR special unit ‘Artan’ continue clearing the town," the HUR said in a Telegram post on Monday.

The HUR post is accompanied by footage of intensive combat work by stormtroopers from the "Artan" special unit on the Zaporizhia front.

It is reported that during the operation, conducted in close coordination with adjacent units, military intelligence special forces carried out a series of active offensive actions, displaced Russia from the town, and stabilized the situation in the settlement. An enemy FPV drone attempted to attack the equipment used by the special forces groups during the assault on the positions, but it was destroyed.

"As a result of battles in difficult urban conditions, Russia forces were driven out of fortified positions, and key locations in Stepnohirsk passed under the control of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine," the HUR statement said.

"The assault actions were carried out in a coordinated manner, using aerial reconnaissance and precision fire. Every house is being checked for ‘surprises’ and remnants of the enemy’s manpower. We do not rule out that the adversary will continue attempts to re-enter the town, but we are ready for this," said Viktor Torkotiuk, commander of "Artan."