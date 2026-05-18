Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:11 18.05.2026

Russia hits Panama-flagged civilian vessel – official

1 min read

A civilian vessel flying the Panamanian flag was hit on Monday morning while entering the port of Chornomorsk via the Ukrainian transport corridor, Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper has said.

"The vessel was damaged, and a fire broke out, which the crew extinguished on their own; there were no casualties," Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel.

Despite the attack, the vessel continued its movement.

This is the third civilian vessel damaged as a result of today’s Russia attacks, the head of the regional administration noted.

Tags: #vessel #panama

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