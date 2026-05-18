Zelenskyy: Europe must have own anti-ballistic systems to counter threats

Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

Europe and Ukraine in particular need their own anti-ballistic systems to protect themselves from existing threats, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, commenting on the Russia attack on Monday night that injured dozens of people and caused extensive destruction in eight regions.

"Russia relies on ballistics to strike people, and that is why we in Europe must do everything to ensure there is a reliable defense against this. Europe must have its own anti-ballistic systems and be self-sufficient against these threats. We repeat again: we need our own anti-ballistics and the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense right now," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Monday.

He announced "work with partners to strengthen the protection of lives" this week, without specifying details of the negotiations.

As reported, on Monday night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 503 drones and four missiles out of 524 and 22 launched by Russia; hits by 18 missiles and 16 strike UAVs were recorded at 34 locations. The attack continues, and an air alert has been declared in several regions.