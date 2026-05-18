Interfax-Ukraine
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10:58 18.05.2026

MP, former first deputy prime minister Kubiv dies

2 min read
MP, former first deputy prime minister Kubiv dies

Verkhovna Rada MP of the VII-IX convocations (2012-16, after 2019), member of the European Solidarity faction, former first deputy prime minister — minister of economic development and trade of Ukraine (2016-19) and former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (2014) Stepan Kubiv died on Monday at the age of 64.

"The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, members of parliament, and the leadership and staff of the Parliament’s Secretariat express their condolences on the death of member of parliament of the ninth convocation Stepan Kubiv… During his work in the Verkhovna Rada, Stepan Kubiv was a member of the Committee on Economic Development. Eternal memory," the Ukrainian parliament’s website said.

Kubiv, born in 1962, worked in the banking sector before his political career, heading Kredobank, and was a member of the council of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and of the supervisory boards of two universities. He was a public figure and author of dozens of academic works and held a candidate of economic sciences degree. During the Revolution of Dignity, Kubiv served as commandant of the Kyiv Trade Union House. He headed the Ukrainian voluntary cultural, educational, human rights and charitable society "Memorial" named after Vasyl Stus.

From 2006 to 2012, Kubiv served as a deputy of Lviv regional council, initially representing the Our Ukraine faction and later heading the Front for Change faction. In 2012, he was first elected as a member of parliament from the All-Ukrainian Union "Batkivshchyna" and was a member of that party’s political council. In 2014, he became governor of the National Bank of Ukraine. That same year, he became a member of parliament from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc and served as the president’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada of the VIII convocation.

Tags: #kubiv #died

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