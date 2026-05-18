43 strikes hit Chernihiv region over the past day, 4 civilians wounded, significant destruction – official

Photo: State Emergency Service

Russian occupiers carried out 43 strikes on Chernihiv region over the past day, with four casualties reported and destruction caused, regional military administration head Viacheslav Chaus said.

"43 strikes on Chernihiv region over the past day. Four casualties are already known. There is destruction," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, in Koriukivka district, a Geran drone strike on an enterprise in Mena set a dairy workshop on fire. Two people were wounded and are receiving outpatient treatment. In a village in Koriukivka community, an FPV drone struck a home. A house and a car caught fire. A 50-year-old female resident and her 24-year-old son were hospitalized with burns and blast concussion injuries.

In Chernihiv district, a Geran drone struck the regional center - two cars caught fire and a two-story building was damaged. A house was damaged in Ripky community and a shop in Horodnia community.