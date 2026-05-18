Bail of UAH 140 mln posted for Yermak - HACC

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

Bail for former Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak in the court-set amount of UAH 140 million has been posted in full.

"As of Monday morning, bail has been posted in full," the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) told Interfax-Ukraine.

The court’s interlocutor did not specify whether Yermak has been released from the detention center.

As reported, as of the afternoon of Friday, May 15, UAH 54.8 million in bail had been received into the HACC’s account. Prior to that, on the morning of May 14, the HACC imposed a precautionary measure on Yermak, who is suspected of money laundering in elite construction, in the form of detention with a bail alternative of UAH 140 million. Yermak was present at the hearing and was taken into custody by court order. After the ruling was announced, he stated his intention to appeal it, while the prosecution said it would decide on an appeal after reviewing the full text of the ruling, which is to be read out on May 18.

If bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to the following obligations: to appear at every request of the investigator, detective, prosecutor and court; to report any change of residence and place of work; not to leave the city of Kyiv; to surrender travel documents for safekeeping and diplomatic passports to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; to refrain from communicating with other suspects, including former deputy prime minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman and Midas case figure Tymur Mindich; and to wear an electronic monitoring device.

On the evening of May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) notified Yermak of suspicion as one of the members of an organized group involved in the laundering of UAH 460 million through elite construction outside Kyiv. Yermak himself denied owning any elite real estate.

The SAPO had asked the court to place Yermak in custody with a bail alternative of UAH 180 million.