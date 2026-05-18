Woman opens fire in residential courtyard in Kyiv, served with notice of suspicion — police

A woman opened fire in the courtyard of a residential building in Sviatoshynsky district of Kyiv, wounding a man, the press service of the capital's police said.

The incident occurred in Sviatoshynsky district of the city. The victim, a 27-year-old Kyiv resident, had made a remark to a group that was resting near his building and behaving loudly.

During the confrontation, one of the women drew a pistol and fired several shots at the Kyiv resident, then fled the scene. The man was hospitalized with wounds to his arm and abdomen.

Police detained the 43-year-old perpetrator for committing the crime and served her with a notice of suspicion of hooliganism.