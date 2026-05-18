Occupiers lose 1,220 troops and 224 units of special equipment over the day - General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

Defense forces eliminated 1,220 occupiers, one tank, 47 artillery systems, five armored vehicles, 1,603 UAVs, and 224 vehicles and units of special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Monday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb. 24, 2022 to May 18, 2026 are estimated at: personnel - around 1,350,010 (+1,220); tanks - 11,939 (+1) units; combat armored vehicles - 24,583 (+5) units; artillery systems - 42,262 (+47) units; MLRS 1,792 (+2) units; air defense systems - 1,386 (+2) units; aircraft - 436 (+0) units; helicopters - 353 (+1) units; ground-based robotic systems - 1,415 (+5) units; operational-tactical UAVs - 297,057 (+1,603) units; cruise missiles - 4,628 (+0) units; ships/boats - 33 (+0) units; submarines - 2 (+0) units; vehicles and fuel tanks - 97,338 (+220) units; special equipment - 4,200 (+4) units," the statement said.

Data are being updated.