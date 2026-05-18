Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:58 18.05.2026

26 wounded in Dnipro and region in enemy attacks

1 min read
26 wounded in Dnipro and region in enemy attacks
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russian occupiers carried out a massive attack on Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region overnight into Monday, leaving 26 people wounded, regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"26 people were wounded. The enemy attacked 6 districts of the region with missiles, drones, artillery and aerial bombs," he wrote on Telegram.

In Dnipro specifically, apartment and private buildings, a religious institution, a university, an enterprise and cars were damaged. 18 people were wounded.

A fire broke out in Dniprovsky district. Private houses and cars were damaged. Two women were wounded, one of them, aged 76, was hospitalized.

In Samarivsky district, a house, an administrative building and cars caught fire. An agricultural company was damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, an enterprise and infrastructure were damaged. Men aged 36 and 40 were wounded and hospitalized in moderate condition.

In Kamianske district, homes and cars were damaged. A 74-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment.

In Synelnykove district, homes were damaged. A 65-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In Nikopol area, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrivka, Pokrovska and Marhanets communities were affected. A petrol station was damaged. Women aged 32 and 46 were wounded and will receive outpatient treatment.

Tags: #attacks #dnipro

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