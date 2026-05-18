Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:57 18.05.2026

Two wounded in enemy attack on Odesa

1 min read
Two wounded in enemy attack on Odesa

 Two people were wounded in a Russian attack on Odesa, city military administration head Serhiy Lysak said.

"Two casualties from the enemy attack have been reported. They are an 11-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man. All necessary medical assistance is being provided to them," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Lysak, in addition to residential buildings, a lyceum and a kindergarten were also damaged.

He added that operational headquarters are already being set up at the sites to assist Odesa residents. All emergency and utility services are working to address the consequences.

According to regional military administration head Oleh Kiper, drone strikes on three residential buildings were recorded in Kyivskyi and Prymorsky districts of Odesa as a result of the enemy attack.

One of them - a one-story building in Prymorsky district - was destroyed. Other buildings sustained damage to facades, roofs and glazing. Localized fires broke out and were promptly extinguished.

As reported, Russian forces attacked Odesa with drones overnight into Monday, damaging residential buildings.

Tags: #odesa #attacks

MORE ABOUT

08:58 18.05.2026
26 wounded in Dnipro and region in enemy attacks

26 wounded in Dnipro and region in enemy attacks

08:53 18.05.2026
Russian drones strike Odesa, residential buildings damaged

Russian drones strike Odesa, residential buildings damaged

08:39 14.05.2026
Russia attacks railway and port infrastructure overnight – Dpty PM

Russia attacks railway and port infrastructure overnight – Dpty PM

19:10 13.05.2026
Air Force: 710 of 753 enemy UAVs neutralized, 27 drone hits recorded at 26 locations

Air Force: 710 of 753 enemy UAVs neutralized, 27 drone hits recorded at 26 locations

09:42 12.05.2026
Russia attacks Kherson region, injuring 12, including child – official

Russia attacks Kherson region, injuring 12, including child – official

09:19 12.05.2026
Russia strikes 24 settlements in Zaporizhia region over 700 times – official

Russia strikes 24 settlements in Zaporizhia region over 700 times – official

09:09 12.05.2026
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 1, injuring 4 – official

Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region, killing 1, injuring 4 – official

09:07 12.05.2026
Russia's air attack damages residential buildings, cars in Zhytomyr – Bunerchko

Russia's air attack damages residential buildings, cars in Zhytomyr – Bunerchko

09:05 12.05.2026
Russia attacks railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, driver injured – Kuleba

Russia attacks railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region, driver injured – Kuleba

09:04 12.05.2026
Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, causing power outages – Kim

Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, causing power outages – Kim

HOT NEWS

MP, former first deputy prime minister Kubiv dies

Bail of UAH 140 mln posted for Yermak - HACC

Eurovision 2026: Grand Final results (scoreboard)

Zelenskyy: Long-range strikes are just responses—and we're extending the range

Special Tribunal for crime of Russia aggression against Ukraine to be located in The Hague - Sybiha

LATEST

MFA calls on international community to increase pressure on Russia on Crimean Tatar genocide remembrance day

Yermak leaves detention center after bail posted

MP, former first deputy prime minister Kubiv dies

43 strikes hit Chernihiv region over the past day, 4 civilians wounded, significant destruction – official

Bail of UAH 140 mln posted for Yermak - HACC

Woman opens fire in residential courtyard in Kyiv, served with notice of suspicion — police

42 communities in Zaporizhia region come under enemy fire

Occupiers lose 1,220 troops and 224 units of special equipment over the day - General Staff

Zelenskyy: thousands of Ukrainians in Russian captivity are enduring the same ordeals as victims of Soviet repression

Eurovision 2026: Grand Final results (scoreboard)

AD
AD