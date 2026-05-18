Two wounded in enemy attack on Odesa

Two people were wounded in a Russian attack on Odesa, city military administration head Serhiy Lysak said.

"Two casualties from the enemy attack have been reported. They are an 11-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man. All necessary medical assistance is being provided to them," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Lysak, in addition to residential buildings, a lyceum and a kindergarten were also damaged.

He added that operational headquarters are already being set up at the sites to assist Odesa residents. All emergency and utility services are working to address the consequences.

According to regional military administration head Oleh Kiper, drone strikes on three residential buildings were recorded in Kyivskyi and Prymorsky districts of Odesa as a result of the enemy attack.

One of them - a one-story building in Prymorsky district - was destroyed. Other buildings sustained damage to facades, roofs and glazing. Localized fires broke out and were promptly extinguished.

As reported, Russian forces attacked Odesa with drones overnight into Monday, damaging residential buildings.