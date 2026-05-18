Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:53 18.05.2026

Russian drones strike Odesa, residential buildings damaged

1 min read
Russian drones strike Odesa, residential buildings damaged
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Russian forces attacked Odesa with drones overnight into Monday, damaging residential buildings, city military administration head Serhiy Lysak said.

"Residential buildings were damaged in Odesa as a result of the overnight enemy drone attack," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Lysak, all emergency services are already working at the sites. Information on casualties and the scale of destruction is currently being clarified.

Tags: #odesa

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