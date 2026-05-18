Russian drones strike Odesa, residential buildings damaged

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Russian forces attacked Odesa with drones overnight into Monday, damaging residential buildings, city military administration head Serhiy Lysak said.

"Residential buildings were damaged in Odesa as a result of the overnight enemy drone attack," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Lysak, all emergency services are already working at the sites. Information on casualties and the scale of destruction is currently being clarified.