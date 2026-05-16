Interfax-Ukraine
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16:37 16.05.2026

Reform UK leader on removal of Ukrainian flag: foreign flags will not fly over our public buildings

1 min read
Reform UK leader on removal of Ukrainian flag: foreign flags will not fly over our public buildings
Photo: ua.depositphotos.com

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, commenting on the scandal over the removal of the Ukrainian flag from the Essex County Council building, said that foreign flags "will not fly over our public buildings."

"Under Reform there will be no foreign flags flown above our public buildings. Your reaction to this only demonstrates why you lost in the first place." he wrote on Facebook in response to criticism from former British foreign secretary James Cleverly.

As reported, in the city of Chelmsford, the Ukrainian flag was removed from the facade of Essex County Council on the orders of members of the newly elected administration representing the Reform UK party.

Cleverly responded on Facebook: "One of the first decisions made by Essex Reform was to remove the Ukrainian flag from the county council headquarters. Let that sink in."

The BBC previously reported that the Ukrainian flag had been displayed outside the Essex Council building since March 2022, a few weeks after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It has since been replaced with an additional United Kingdom flag.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party won the most seats on district councils in British local elections for the second year running.

Tags: #reform_uk #ukrainian_flag

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