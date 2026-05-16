Zelenskyy on call with Macron: France is ready to work on anti-ballistics - a strong decision and important step

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, among other issues, the strengthening of Ukrainian air defenses.

"We managed to discuss many issues, and I am grateful for our coordination in all areas. I thanked Emmanuel for his principled condemnation of Russian attacks on our cities and communities. These strikes very clearly demonstrate what Russia is and why we all need to strengthen our collective defense against all threats," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

France, he said, "is ready to work on anti-ballistics — a strong decision and an important step." "We also discussed strengthening our capabilities to repel Russian attacks right now. I thank you for your readiness to strengthen our air defenses," the Ukrainian leader stressed.

According to Zelenskyy, they also spoke about the European track and the opening of all negotiation clusters in the near future.

Macron also informed him about his visit to African countries, and the presidents discussed the importance of joint coordination in that area, "which is equally important for Ukraine."