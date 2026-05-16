Interfax-Ukraine
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13:59 16.05.2026

Kyiv allocates UAH 574 mln since start of year for restoration of damaged housing — Klitschko

2 min read
Kyiv allocates UAH 574 mln since start of year for restoration of damaged housing — Klitschko
Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the city has allocated UAH 574 million this year for the restoration of damaged housing.

"We are providing assistance to all those affected. We pay UAH 10,000 to each affected family. We pay UAH 40,000 as a one-time payment. And for those whose housing is heavily damaged and uninhabitable, we pay families UAH 20,000 per month for rental housing until the building is restored. The capital also offers housing from its mobile fund. But as a rule, people take the money to rent an apartment in their own district," Klitschko said on Kyiv television channel on Saturday.

According to him, following the May 14 attack, damage was recorded at 29 locations in Kyiv. In the districts with the most damage, headquarters were promptly set up to assist affected residents.

The mayor said that in total, since the start of the war, nearly 3,100 residential buildings in the capital have sustained damage of varying degrees.

"We are helping people as much as possible in this situation. We are restoring housing. Some may have blown-out windows or other less significant damage that is addressed more quickly. And there are buildings, fewer of them, with significant destruction. Of the most heavily damaged, the city has restored - essentially rebuilt - 30 buildings. And work is ongoing in over 30 more. Though this requires considerable resources," Klitschko said.

Tags: #kyiv #klitschko #restoration #damaged_housing

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