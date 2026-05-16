Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:58 16.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Long-range strikes are just responses—and we're extending the range

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Long-range strikes are just responses—and we're extending the range
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian long-range strikes against Russia over the past week are responses to Russia actions and will be intensified, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, calling such strikes "long-range sanctions."

"These are our entirely fair responses to what the Russians are doing. We will increase the distance and the frequency of applying sanctions… I thank the warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, State Security Service and intelligence services for their accuracy," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, over the past week, there were hits on a Russian Be-200 amphibious aircraft, a Ka-27 helicopter, a dry cargo ship with ammunition, a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system, a Tor anti-aircraft missile system, a Redut-2US communication complex, drones, and other targets.

"Also, our long-range sanctions hit objects in the Russian oil sector and ships. The distances were almost 1,000 kilometers from the line of combat engagement," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #long_range_strikes

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