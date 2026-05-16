Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:29 16.05.2026

Death toll among Naftogaz workers in May 5 Russian attack rises to 4

1 min read

Another, fourth, employee of the Naftogaz Group has died from wounds sustained during a targeted Russian strike on gas workers and rescuers in the night of May 4-5 in Poltava region, the company said.

A statement on the company’s website on Saturday said the victim is 59-year-old Serhiy Klymenko, a refrigeration unit operator who sustained serious wounds. "Doctors fought for his life until the end. Many operations were performed, but the injuries sustained proved incompatible with life," the statement said.

According to Naftogaz, seven more of its employees remain in hospital following the attack.

As reported, in the night of May 4-5, Russia struck SEMA rescuers and Naftogaz workers who had begun extinguishing a fire after the all-clear with three ballistic missiles. Oleksandr Kozin, Yurii Musiienko and Mykhailo Dub, as well as two rescuers, were killed that night.

Naftogaz notes that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russians have killed 324 Group employees.

Tags: #naftogaz #russian_attack

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