Interfax-Ukraine
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12:23 16.05.2026

Special Tribunal for crime of Russia aggression against Ukraine to be located in The Hague - Sybiha

1 min read
Special Tribunal for crime of Russia aggression against Ukraine to be located in The Hague - Sybiha
Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha has said that Ukraine has received official confirmation that the Special Tribunal for the crime of Russia aggression against Ukraine will be located in The Hague.

"The approval of the agreement in Chisinau on the creation of the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine was a historic step toward creating the infrastructure of justice," he said during a telethon on Friday.

According to him, 37 participants from three continents have already joined the Special Tribunal regarding the crime of Russia aggression against Ukraine.

And this geography, as the Foreign Minister said, will continue to expand.

Tags: #special_tribunal #sybiha #hague

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