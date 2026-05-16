Yermak remains detained as UAH 140 mln bail stalls in banking system

Photo: Iegor Shumikhin

Former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak remains in a pretrial detention center despite the fact that the UAH 140 million for his bail has likely already been raised, but due to banks being closed as of Friday evening, transfers are no longer operating, National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine Suspilne has reported, citing lawyer Ihor Fomin.

He said that funds are being contributed by a large number of people, causing certain delays in the banking system. He added that the funds will be credited as soon as banks resume operations.

"I cannot say right now if all the funds have been deposited. However, in my opinion, if all those payments being made by people are credited, then this amount should be covered," the lawyer said.

Fomin also refuted rumors that allegedly only half of the bail had been raised. He emphasized that the amount definitely exceeds UAH 70 million, and the bank holds payment orders for the remaining funds.

In addition, the lawyer reported that he personally transferred UAH 5 million in support of his client.

As reported, as of the second half of the day on May 15, UAH 54.8 million out of the UAH 140 million set by the court as an alternative to detention for the suspect in the legalization of funds for elite construction, former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, had reached the account of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

On the morning of May 14, the HACC chose a preventive measure for Yermak in the form of detention with an alternative of bail set at UAH 140 million. Yermak was present for the announcement of the court’s decision. By court order, the suspect was taken into custody in the courtroom.

In the event that bail is posted, the following obligations will be imposed on the suspect: to appear upon every request of the investigator, detective, prosecutor, and court; to report any change of residence or work; not to leave the limits of the city of Kyiv; to surrender documents for traveling abroad for storage and diplomatic passports to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; to refrain from communicating with other suspects, including former Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Timur Mindich, a person involved in the Midas case; and to wear an electronic monitoring device.

After the court’s decision was announced, Yermak stated his intention to appeal it, while the prosecution said it would decide on an appeal after reviewing the full text of the ruling, which will be proclaimed on May 18.

Lawyer Ihor Fomin said during a telethon on Thursday evening that Yermak was in a pretrial detention center. The lawyer said that the collection of funds for the bail was ongoing.

Fomin also explained that, according to the procedure, once the bail is fully paid, the corresponding document is obtained from the High Anti-Corruption Court and transferred to the pretrial detention center, after which the suspect can be released from custody.

On the evening of May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office notified Yermak of suspicion as one of the participants in an organized group involved in the legalization of UAH 460 million in elite construction near Kyiv. Yermak himself denied owning any elite real estate.

SAPO had asked the court to choose a preventive measure for Yermak in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 180 million.