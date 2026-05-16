Ukraine recovers 528 bodies of fallen defenders – General Staff

Photo: General Staff

As part of repatriation measures, 528 bodies (remains) that, according to the Russia side, belong to Ukrainian defenders, have been returned to Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Saturday.

"The next stage is a separate important phase – the transportation of the repatriated bodies, which is ensured by the forces and means of the Joint Center for Civil-Military Cooperation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Subsequently, all necessary expert examinations and identification will be carried out," the message said.

The General Staff noted that the nature of the war has changed today, as search areas are constantly under the threat of drone strikes, remote mining, and shelling.

"Despite this, search groups continue to work where it is dangerous for the sake of returning home those who gave their lives for Ukraine," the report said.

As reported, in late February of this year, 1,000 bodies of the deceased, which according to previous information from the Russia side may belong to Ukrainian defenders, were returned to Ukraine as part of repatriation measures.