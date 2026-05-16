USF Commander Brovdi says Belarus providing corridor for drones from Russia

Photo: https://t.me/robert_magyar

The provision of an air corridor by the Belarusian side for the passage of Russian drones during air attacks on Ukrainian territory constitutes complicity in the war against Ukraine, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert "Madyar" Brovdi has said.

Addressing Alexander Lukashenko, he said that "we record the flight of every single Shahed that, taking advantage of Belarus’s corridors, heads for Ukraine, every single one of your military-tinged frictions and vacillations." "The track is as follows: corridor for killers = complicity = payment due," Brovdi wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

He also called Lukashenko’s statements regarding the neutrality of Belarus false and said that he is "already up to his shoulders in the bloody mess of the murders of civilian Ukrainians."

As reported, on May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with military command that Ukrainian intelligence continues to record Russia’s attempts to further involve Belarus in the war against Ukraine. "Russia is considering plans for operations in directions to the south and north of the territory of Belarus—either against the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction in Ukraine or against one of the NATO countries—specifically from the territory of Belarus. Ukraine possesses details of the conversation between Russia and Belarus," he said, adding that Ukraine will defend itself if Lukashenko decides to support this Russia intention as well.