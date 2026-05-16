ROC removes clergy with Ukrainian background from positions on occupied territories - Lubinets

Russian occupiers continue to use religion as a hybrid warfare tool and are replacing priests on occupied Ukrainian territories with those from Russia, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said.

"On temporarily occupied territories… Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) structures openly support Russian military units, organize supplies to the combat zone, create ‘military churches’ and infrastructure for the army. In parallel, a ‘purge’ is underway - clergy with Ukrainian backgrounds are being removed from leadership positions and replaced with representatives of the Russian episcopate," Lubinets wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, ROC structures on temporarily occupied territories openly support Russian military units, organize supplies to the combat zone and create "military churches" and infrastructure for the army.

At the same time, the ombudsman said, the occupiers are actively spreading disinformation about violations of citizens’ religious rights in Ukraine. "That is why it is important not only to counter such practices at the security and legal level, but also to protect freedom of conscience and not allow faith to be manipulated. Because where faith is replaced by propaganda, danger begins for the entire society," Lubinets stressed.