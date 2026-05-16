Enemy shells Kherson region, 23 wounded and 1 killed

Russian forces shelled Kherson region, leaving 23 people wounded and one killed, regional military administration head Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 23 others were wounded," he wrote on Telegram.

Prokudin noted that the previous day, Beryslav, Antonivka, Bilozirka, Vysoke, Dariivka, Dniprovske, Zelenivka, Zymivnyk, Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Kamiane, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Komyshany, Lvove, Mykilske, Mylove, Nova Kamianka, Novoberyslav, Novokayiry, Novooleksandrivka, Novoraisk, Osokorivka, Rozlyv, Romashkove, Ukrainka, Khreshchenivka, Chervone, Chornobaiivka, Sadove, Tokarivka, Tiahynka and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

According to him, Russian forces struck social infrastructure and residential areas of the region’s communities, damaging 5 apartment buildings and 19 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an administrative building, an ambulance, minibuses and private cars.

Meanwhile, Prokudin added, four people were evacuated from the region’s de-occupied communities on Friday.