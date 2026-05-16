Russia attacks minibus in Kherson with drone on Saturday morning, driver wounded

Russian occupiers attacked a minibus in Kherson with a drone on Saturday morning, wounding the driver, the press service of the Kherson regional military administration said.

"At around 7:00, Russian occupiers attacked a minibus in the central district of Kherson with a drone. The driver - a 60-year-old man - was wounded," the statement said.

He sustained a concussion, blast and closed traumatic brain injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the legs.

The victim has been hospitalized to receive the necessary medical care. His condition is assessed as moderate.