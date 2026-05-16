Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:11 16.05.2026

Russian drones attack southern Odesa region, casualties and damage reported

1 min read
Russian drones attack southern Odesa region, casualties and damage reported

Russian forces attacked the south of Odesa region with drones overnight into Saturday, causing casualties and damage, regional military administration head Oleh Kiper said.

"Last night, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on the south of Odesa region. Residential and port infrastructure was affected. Unfortunately, there are casualties," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Kiper, the attack saw a drone strike a five-story residential building. The facade and glazing were damaged, and balconies and a car shop on the ground floor caught fire.

A one-story residential building was also damaged, with two people wounded there.

The attack also damaged port infrastructure - a warehouse and an administrative building. Glazing was blown out at the facilities.

Debris was additionally recorded falling on the grounds of an educational institution.

Emergency and utility services are working at the scene.

"Assistance is being provided to residents of damaged buildings, and work to address the consequences is ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are documenting yet another Russian war crime against the civilian population," the RMA head said.

Tags: #drones #odesa_region

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