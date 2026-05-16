Interfax-Ukraine
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11:02 16.05.2026

Three metro exits and three surface transport stops damaged in Kharkiv strikes - mayor

1 min read
Three metro exits and three surface transport stops damaged in Kharkiv strikes - mayor
Photo: https://t.me/kh_metro

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov has provided updated information on the consequences of enemy strikes in Shevchenkivsky district of the city.

"Three metro exits, three surface transport stops, a contact network, an educational institution building and glazing in adjacent buildings were damaged. One person was wounded," he wrote on Telegram.

He also reported debris from an enemy drone falling in Kyivsky district.

As reported, Russian armed forces carried out a double drone strike on Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv, wounding a woman.

Tags: #metro #kharkiv

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