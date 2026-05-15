Syrsky signs order to scale up collection of info on occupiers' violations of humanitarian law

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said he signed an order to scale up work on collecting, processing and preserving information about violations of international humanitarian law by Russian occupation forces.

"The document formally establishes unified standards for the operational process of recording data on war crimes identified during combat and special missions, as well as the procedure for documenting this information in the Delta Integration Platform system," Syrsky said on Telegram on Friday.

He stressed the need to record information about every war crime and emphasized that "all this is a digital evidence base for court."

"The coordination of this area will be carried out by the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, within whose structure the Department for Documenting Violations of the Law of Armed Conflict will operate... For every war crime, every Russian criminal must face inevitable accountability. Justice will be ensured," Syrsky said.