Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:44 15.05.2026

Ukrainian detained in Germany-linked probe on suspicion of spying for Russia

2 min read

Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor General has detained two suspects accused of spying for Russia, SPIEGEL magazine has reported.

"According to sources in investigative circles, Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor General ordered the arrest on Tuesday of two suspected spies. They are suspected of spying, on Russia's orders, on a German entrepreneur who supplies Ukraine with drones and components suitable for military use," the publication said.

According to the publication, the suspects are 45-year-old Romanian citizen Alla S., who was arrested in the morning in the city of Rheine, and 43-year-old Serhiy N. from Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region. He was detained by Spanish police in the city of Elda, about 40 kilometers northwest of Alicante. Earlier, the Federal Public Prosecutor General had sent a request for legal assistance to the Spanish authorities.

The detention of the suspected agents was preceded by a large-scale investigation conducted by the counterintelligence service of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and officers of the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office. According to the investigation, since December 2025, Serhiy N. had been deliberately collecting information about the drone supplier's company in Germany, in particular, he allegedly secretly filmed the company's premises.

Since March, his alleged accomplice Alla S. is believed to have taken over the surveillance. According to the investigation, she found out the entrepreneur's private address, located his home and secretly filmed the entrance area on her smartphone.

Investigators believe that these espionage activities were intended to "prepare further intelligence operations against the target," possibly even physical attacks or an attempt on the drone supplier's life.

Tags: #germany #arrest #spies

MORE ABOUT

20:56 11.05.2026
Germany and Ukraine will jointly produce drones ranging from 100 to 1,500 km – Pistorius

Germany and Ukraine will jointly produce drones ranging from 100 to 1,500 km – Pistorius

19:04 11.05.2026
Germany to assess Putin's statements about peace only by real actions – Pistorius

Germany to assess Putin's statements about peace only by real actions – Pistorius

18:58 11.05.2026
Zelenskyy: There are already six projects within Ukraine-Germany cooperation

Zelenskyy: There are already six projects within Ukraine-Germany cooperation

14:13 11.05.2026
Germany and Ukraine deepen cooperation in defense technology – Fedorov and Pistorius sign Letter of Intent

Germany and Ukraine deepen cooperation in defense technology – Fedorov and Pistorius sign Letter of Intent

14:59 04.05.2026
Berlin to ban flags of USSR, Belarus, and Russia's Chechen Republic, as well as Russian military symbols on May 8-9

Berlin to ban flags of USSR, Belarus, and Russia's Chechen Republic, as well as Russian military symbols on May 8-9

16:50 29.04.2026
Germany has provided over EUR 11 bln in the 2027 budget for assistance to Ukraine – media

Germany has provided over EUR 11 bln in the 2027 budget for assistance to Ukraine – media

21:04 24.04.2026
Merz proposes initially integrating Ukraine into EU institutions without voting rights

Merz proposes initially integrating Ukraine into EU institutions without voting rights

20:49 20.04.2026
Bild journalist Roepcke says he will join German-Ukrainian drone maker

Bild journalist Roepcke says he will join German-Ukrainian drone maker

20:13 20.04.2026
France, Germany plan 'symbolic' EU membership perks for Ukraine – media

France, Germany plan 'symbolic' EU membership perks for Ukraine – media

20:23 16.04.2026
Fedorov, Diehl Defence CEO discuss air defense, missiles for F-16s, anti-ballistic solutions

Fedorov, Diehl Defence CEO discuss air defense, missiles for F-16s, anti-ballistic solutions

HOT NEWS

Cabinet cancels restrictions on travel abroad for all women – PM

Zelenskyy: Russia attempts to further involve Belarus in war

Zelenskyy: We are determining targets for our further long-range sanctions against Russia

Sybiha says Special Tribunal becomes legal reality

More than three dozen countries approve Enlarged Partial Agreement necessary to launch Special Tribunal for crime of Russia against Ukraine

LATEST

UN Secretary-General concerned over attacks on organization's humanitarian convoy in Kherson region – statement

Syrsky signs order to scale up collection of info on occupiers' violations of humanitarian law

Three more children returned from occupied areas of Kherson region – administration

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new missile, drone strikes on Ukraine, incl on 'decision-making centers'

US Charge d'Affaires visits site of Russian strike on Kyiv residential building, expresses condolences

Winner Group plans to acquire premises in UNIT.City innovation park

Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held as informal dinner on May 21

EU member state ambassadors hold meeting with leadership of NABU and SAPO

HACC selects preventive measures for four individuals controlled by Chernyshov in Dynasty case – AntAC

Cabinet cancels restrictions on travel abroad for all women – PM

AD
AD