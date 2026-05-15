Ukrainian detained in Germany-linked probe on suspicion of spying for Russia

Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor General has detained two suspects accused of spying for Russia, SPIEGEL magazine has reported.

"According to sources in investigative circles, Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor General ordered the arrest on Tuesday of two suspected spies. They are suspected of spying, on Russia's orders, on a German entrepreneur who supplies Ukraine with drones and components suitable for military use," the publication said.

According to the publication, the suspects are 45-year-old Romanian citizen Alla S., who was arrested in the morning in the city of Rheine, and 43-year-old Serhiy N. from Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region. He was detained by Spanish police in the city of Elda, about 40 kilometers northwest of Alicante. Earlier, the Federal Public Prosecutor General had sent a request for legal assistance to the Spanish authorities.

The detention of the suspected agents was preceded by a large-scale investigation conducted by the counterintelligence service of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and officers of the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office. According to the investigation, since December 2025, Serhiy N. had been deliberately collecting information about the drone supplier's company in Germany, in particular, he allegedly secretly filmed the company's premises.

Since March, his alleged accomplice Alla S. is believed to have taken over the surveillance. According to the investigation, she found out the entrepreneur's private address, located his home and secretly filmed the entrance area on her smartphone.

Investigators believe that these espionage activities were intended to "prepare further intelligence operations against the target," possibly even physical attacks or an attempt on the drone supplier's life.