Interfax-Ukraine
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19:21 15.05.2026

Three more children returned from occupied areas of Kherson region – administration

2 min read
Three more children returned from occupied areas of Kherson region – administration

Three more children have been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region as part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"They are one boy and two girls aged from one to 17. Among them is a child deprived of parental care," Prokudin said on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the 17-year-old boy was intimidated by the occupiers with a stun gun, and armed searches were conducted twice at his home.

"The return took place with the assistance of the Save Ukraine charity organization. The children are now recovering from what they went through at Hope and Recovery centers. They are receiving comprehensive psychological support, assistance with restoring documents, and have comfortable housing," the head of the regional administration said.

Prokudin said that since the beginning of 2026, 75 children have already been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region and Russia.

The day before, he reported the return of three more children from the occupied areas of the region – two boys and one girl aged from 15 to 17. On May 6, he reported the return of six children.

As reported, on April 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that thanks to his Bring Kids Back UA initiative, some 2,126 Ukrainian children previously abducted by Russia had been returned.

The International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children includes 49 countries. Switzerland and Cyprus joined it on May 11.

Tags: #return #children #kherson_region

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