Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new missile, drone strikes on Ukraine, incl on 'decision-making centers'

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Specialists of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have obtained documents indicating that Russia is preparing new missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, including, as they indicate, on "decision-making centers," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Among them are, in particular, almost two dozen political centers and military facilities. Of course, we have taken this information into account. But it is worth noting, especially for the Russian leadership, that Ukraine is still not Russia, and unlike the aggressor country, where there is a clear author of this war and his long-standing entourage, which ensures his detachment from reality, the source of Ukraine’s defense is the readiness of the Ukrainian people to fight for their independence and their own sovereign state," the president wrote on Telegram following a meeting with the leadership of the army and intelligence.

He stressed that Ukrainians deserve their sovereignty just like any other nation.

"A nation cannot be defeated. Russia needs to end its war and agree on a dignified peace, rather than look for more ways to intimidate Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The president attached enemy documents to the post. They indicate the coordinates of the president’s residence, the state dacha, the "Presidential Administration" and underground protective facilities in the capital.