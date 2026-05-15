US Charge d'Affaires visits site of Russian strike on Kyiv residential building, expresses condolences

Photo: MFA

U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis visited the site where a nine-story residential building was hit during Russia’s overnight attack on Kyiv on May 14.

"Today, I joined fellow members of the diplomatic corps at the site of a nine-story residential building struck during Russia’s May 14 overnight attack – one of the deadliest attacks on Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion. As Ukraine marks a Day of Mourning, we extend our deepest condolences to all affected by this senseless tragedy," the U.S. Embassy press service said on X, citing Davis.

With the assistance of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, a visit was organized on May 15 for more than 60 heads of diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations accredited in Ukraine to the site where a Russian missile hit a nine-story residential building in Kyiv’s Darnytsky district. The participants honored the memory of those killed with a minute of silence.

State Emergency Service Head Andriy Danyk briefed the diplomatic corps, informing participants about the consequences of the Russian strike on the residential building, carried out with a Kh-101 missile. As a result of the strike, 24 people were killed, including three children. Another 48 people were injured. Foreign diplomats were also shown how the search and rescue operation was conducted, which lasted more than 28 hours.