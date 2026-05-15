Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:32 15.05.2026

Winner Group plans to acquire premises in UNIT.City innovation park

2 min read
Winner Group plans to acquire premises in UNIT.City innovation park
Photo: https://expolight.net

Winner Group, one of the leaders of Ukraine’s automotive market, intends to acquire premises in UNIT.City innovation park in Kyiv.

On May 14, Ukraine’s Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine granted permission to Winner Group Ukraine LLC with foreign investment to acquire control over Re Citylook LLC, owned by Ukrainian entrepreneur and UNIT.City founder Vasyl Khmelnytsky, according to the regulator’s website.

"This concerns the sale of one of the floors in Building B14 of our innovation park. Under the conditions of the full-scale war, this is how we are optimizing debt on numerous bank loans. I am pleased to welcome new strong residents to UNIT.City, but the details of the deal are under NDA," Khmelnytsky told Interfax-Ukraine.

Winner Imports Ukraine, which has operated in Ukraine for more than 30 years, is the official importer of Ford Motor Company, Volvo Cars, Jaguar Land Rover, MG Motor, and Porsche vehicles in the country, as well as the exclusive representative of Bentley Motors.

In addition to automotive distribution and retail sales, Winner Group is engaged in leasing operations and commercial real estate construction and maintenance.

According to YouControl data, Winner Group Ukraine LLC posted net profit of UAH 87.6 million in 2025, compared with UAH 33.9 million in 2024.

UNIT.City innovation park, created in Kyiv on the site of a former motorcycle plant, brings together startups, IT companies, R&D centers, and educational spaces for the development of an innovation ecosystem.

Tags: #unitcity #winner #amcu

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