Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held as informal dinner on May 21

A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held as an informal dinner on May 21 as part of a meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member states.

The relevant program of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which will take place on May 21-22 in Helsingborg, Sweden, was published on Friday by NATO headquarters.

On the first day of the meeting, a reception for foreign ministers is scheduled for 17:15, followed by an "informal dinner for members of the NATO-Ukraine Council hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, H.E. Ms Maria Malmer Stenergard, in the presence of Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden and the Prime Minister of Sweden, H.E. Mr Ulf Kristersson."

The ministers will take a family photo and deliver welcoming remarks. No press engagement is planned.

On the second day of the meeting, only one session of the North Atlantic Council is scheduled in the format of 32, meaning alliance members only. After that, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will hold a press conference, bringing the ministerial meeting to a close.

This will be the last meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of ministers before the alliance summit, which will take place in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7 and 8.