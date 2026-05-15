Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:25 15.05.2026

Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held as informal dinner on May 21

2 min read
Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held as informal dinner on May 21

A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held as an informal dinner on May 21 as part of a meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member states.

The relevant program of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which will take place on May 21-22 in Helsingborg, Sweden, was published on Friday by NATO headquarters.

On the first day of the meeting, a reception for foreign ministers is scheduled for 17:15, followed by an "informal dinner for members of the NATO-Ukraine Council hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, H.E. Ms Maria Malmer Stenergard, in the presence of Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden and the Prime Minister of Sweden, H.E. Mr Ulf Kristersson."

The ministers will take a family photo and deliver welcoming remarks. No press engagement is planned.

On the second day of the meeting, only one session of the North Atlantic Council is scheduled in the format of 32, meaning alliance members only. After that, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will hold a press conference, bringing the ministerial meeting to a close.

This will be the last meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of ministers before the alliance summit, which will take place in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7 and 8.

Tags: #sweden #ukraine_nato_council

MORE ABOUT

15:38 08.05.2026
Fedorov hopes for 'good news' regarding Gripen procurement in few months

Fedorov hopes for 'good news' regarding Gripen procurement in few months

20:59 28.04.2026
New Business Sweden office opens in Kyiv – embassy

New Business Sweden office opens in Kyiv – embassy

14:15 23.04.2026
Zelenskyy plans to discuss air defense system creation with Sweden

Zelenskyy plans to discuss air defense system creation with Sweden

14:29 17.04.2026
Zelenskyy and King of Sweden honor memory of fallen warriors

Zelenskyy and King of Sweden honor memory of fallen warriors

14:20 17.04.2026
King of Sweden arrives in Ukraine

King of Sweden arrives in Ukraine

17:21 16.04.2026
Swedish government adopts two bills on joining Special Tribunal

Swedish government adopts two bills on joining Special Tribunal

12:58 14.04.2026
Ukraine, Sweden, and UNDP will expand cooperation in assessing environmental damage

Ukraine, Sweden, and UNDP will expand cooperation in assessing environmental damage

14:22 25.03.2026
Zaluzhny, Swedish MoD National Armaments Director discuss further coordination of partners' efforts

Zaluzhny, Swedish MoD National Armaments Director discuss further coordination of partners' efforts

12:04 18.02.2026
Ukrainian and Swedish Red Cross agree on priorities for further cooperation

Ukrainian and Swedish Red Cross agree on priorities for further cooperation

10:35 09.01.2026
Ukraine initiating urgent UNSC meetings following Russian strike with IRBM Oreshnik

Ukraine initiating urgent UNSC meetings following Russian strike with IRBM Oreshnik

HOT NEWS

Cabinet cancels restrictions on travel abroad for all women – PM

Zelenskyy: Russia attempts to further involve Belarus in war

Zelenskyy: We are determining targets for our further long-range sanctions against Russia

Sybiha says Special Tribunal becomes legal reality

More than three dozen countries approve Enlarged Partial Agreement necessary to launch Special Tribunal for crime of Russia against Ukraine

LATEST

UN Secretary-General concerned over attacks on organization's humanitarian convoy in Kherson region – statement

Syrsky signs order to scale up collection of info on occupiers' violations of humanitarian law

Ukrainian detained in Germany-linked probe on suspicion of spying for Russia

Three more children returned from occupied areas of Kherson region – administration

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new missile, drone strikes on Ukraine, incl on 'decision-making centers'

US Charge d'Affaires visits site of Russian strike on Kyiv residential building, expresses condolences

Winner Group plans to acquire premises in UNIT.City innovation park

EU member state ambassadors hold meeting with leadership of NABU and SAPO

HACC selects preventive measures for four individuals controlled by Chernyshov in Dynasty case – AntAC

Cabinet cancels restrictions on travel abroad for all women – PM

AD
AD