Interfax-Ukraine
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17:33 15.05.2026

EU member state ambassadors hold meeting with leadership of NABU and SAPO

1 min read
EU member state ambassadors hold meeting with leadership of NABU and SAPO
Photo: https://x.com/eudelegationua/status/

Ambassadors and representatives of EU member states held a meeting with the heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Semen Kryvonos, and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Oleksandr Klymenko.

" Today, EU Member States Ambassadors&representatives at the 🇪🇺Delegation met w/ leaders of @nab_ukr & SAPO. Ukraine continues key reforms during the full‑scale invasion, showing its anti‑corruption system works&its institutions operate independently. EU stands firmly with them," the Delegation said in a post on X.

Tags: #eu_delegation #nabu_sapo

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