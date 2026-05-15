HACC selects preventive measures for four individuals controlled by Chernyshov in Dynasty case – AntAC

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has selected four preventive measures for suspects involved in the laundering of UAH 460 million during the construction of the Dynasty cottage community, the Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC) said.

‘The High Anti-Corruption Court selected four more preventive measures for suspects in the laundering of UAH 460 million on the Dynasty construction, which the defendants referred to as the "great construction,"’ AntAC and the HACC said in Telegram posts on Friday.

As previously reported, the suspects include Andriy Yermak, Tymur Mindich, Oleksiy Chernyshov, and four individuals controlled by the former vice prime minister: Serhiy Siranchuk, Liliia Lysenko, Hennadiy Opalchuk, and Maryna Medvedieva.

Earlier, the HACC took former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak into custody with a bail alternative of UAH 140 million. He is currently in a pretrial detention center. It is currently known that another payment of UAH 9.8 million was made for Yermak, according to Schemes. There is UAH 85.6 million remaining to reach the UAH 140 million bail set by the court.

The court set bail at UAH 20 million for Serhiy Siranchuk, director of the Sonyachny Bereh housing cooperative, through which the construction was carried out.

For Maryna Medvedieva, an administrator involved in maintaining shadow accounting, the court set bail at UAH 15 million.

Hennadiy Opalchuk and Liliia Lysenko, who were formal founders of the Sonyachny Bereh housing cooperative and conducted financial transactions to create the appearance of legal origin of funds, were set bail at UAH 10.6 million and UAH 9.9 million, respectively.

All aforementioned individuals are accused of laundering UAH 460 million on the Dynasty construction.

As an additional obligation, should bail be posted, all are required to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.