Cabinet cancels restrictions on travel abroad for all women – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has cancelled restrictions on crossing the border for all women without exception, regardless of their positions, First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"The government is cancelling restrictions on crossing the border for all women without exception, regardless of the positions they hold in state authorities, local self-government, state enterprises, and courts," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

As previously reported, in early May, the government cancelled restrictions on travel abroad for a specific category of female officials. At that time, it was noted that the changes did not apply to the state’s highest officials, key heads of state authorities and their deputies, including members of the Cabinet of Ministers, leadership of ministries and central executive bodies, the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council, Security Service of Ukraine, the National Bank, as well as people’s deputies, judges of the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, and heads of state enterprises and state bodies whose jurisdiction extends to the entire territory of Ukraine.