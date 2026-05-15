Zelenskyy: Russia attempts to further involve Belarus in war

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian intelligence continues to record Russian attempts to further involve Belarus in the war against Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with military command.

"We know that additional contacts have taken place between Russia and Alexander Lukashenko aimed at persuading him to join new Russian aggressive operations. In particular, Russia is considering operational plans for directions south and north of Belarusian territory – either against the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction in Ukraine or against one of the NATO countries – specifically from the territory of Belarus. Ukraine possesses details of the conversation between Russia and Belarus," the president wrote on Telegram.

He added that Ukraine will undoubtedly defend itself and its people if Alexander Lukashenko decides to support this Russian intention as well.

"I instructed our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine to strengthen the relevant direction and present our response plan, which will be reviewed and approved at a meeting of the Staff," Zelenskyy said.