Interfax-Ukraine
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16:42 15.05.2026

Israel blocks unloading of Ukrainian grain from occupied territories, vessel already in Türkiye – Ambassador Korniychuk

1 min read
Israel blocks unloading of Ukrainian grain from occupied territories, vessel already in Türkiye – Ambassador Korniychuk
Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel

A vessel carrying Ukrainian grain taken from Russia-occupied territories has arrived in Türkiye after a failed attempt to unload in Haifa, Israel, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said.

"We hope that they will do the right thing, as Israel did," the Times of Israel quoted the ambassador as saying.

Korniychuk added that Ukrainian diplomats are already working with official Ankara on this matter.

As previously reported, Ukraine officially requested that Israel take action regarding the vessel PANORMITIS, which is carrying grain partially removed from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

After the grain vessel entered the port of Haifa on April 28, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine handed a note of protest to Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression, more than 1.7 million tonnes of agricultural products with a total value of over UAH 20 billion have been illegally removed from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Tags: #israel #occupied_territories #turkey #grain

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