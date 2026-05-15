Zelenskyy: We are determining targets for our further long-range sanctions against Russia

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

The Ukrainian military command continues to select targets for ‘long-range sanctions,’ President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with the heads of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

‘We are determining targets for our further long-range sanctions against Russia for this war and strikes against our cities and villages. Ukraine will not leave each of the strikes that take the lives of our people without consequences for Russia,’ Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side is justly responding by striking the Russian oil industry, military production, and those individuals who directly commit war crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians.

‘I am grateful to our warriors for their dedication to protecting Ukrainian interests and to all involved Ukrainian structures – for building a truly strong system of our long-range sanctions. This is something that is felt,’ the president added.