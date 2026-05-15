Dpty PM, Palantir Europe head discuss involvement of digital technologies to strengthen resilience of Ukraine's critical infrastructure

Photo: https://t.me/MinDevUA

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and Executive President of Palantir Europe Louis Mosley discussed strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure through broader involvement of digital technologies, particularly AI.

"In London, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine, Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba held a meeting with Executive President of Palantir Europe Louis Mosley. They spoke about digital solutions to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure – energy, transport, and other systems that ensure the life of communities every day even during the war," the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development said on Telegram on Friday.

The parties also discussed details of a memorandum of cooperation signed in April by the Ministry and Palantir. Within the partnership, a pilot project will launch in two frontline regions. This involves using an AI platform to map the energy system, analyze vulnerabilities, and plan resources more efficiently to increase community resilience.

"Separately, they discussed new challenges for critical infrastructure, including airports. Modern threats – FPV drones, unmanned ground systems, and electronic warfare tools – require rapid data analysis, coordination of decisions, and automated responses," the Ministry said.