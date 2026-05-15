Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:33 15.05.2026

UAH 54.8 mln of UAH 140 mln bail for Yermak paid as of Fri afternoon

2 min read
UAH 54.8 mln of UAH 140 mln bail for Yermak paid as of Fri afternoon

As of the afternoon of May 15, UAH 54.8 million of the UAH 140 million set by the court as bail has been received by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) for former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, who is suspected of money laundering related to luxury construction.

‘The amount currently received by the HACC account is UAH 54.8 million,’ the court told Interfax-Ukraine.

The HACC noted that if funds arrive before the end of the court’s business hours on Friday, they may still be credited to the account.

As previously reported, on the morning of May 14, the HACC chose a preventive measure for Yermak in the form of detention with a bail alternative of UAH 140 million. Yermak was present for the announcement and was taken into custody in the courtroom.

If bail is posted in full, the suspect will be required to appear upon request, report changes in residence or work, remain within Kyiv, surrender travel and diplomatic passports, refrain from communicating with other suspects—including former Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Tymur Mindich—and wear an electronic monitoring device.

Following the ruling, Yermak announced his intention to appeal. The prosecution said it would decide on an appeal after reviewing the full text of the ruling, scheduled for May 18.

Attorney Ihor Fomin said on a telethon Thursday evening that Yermak is currently in a pretrial detention center while funds for the bail are being collected. Fomin explained that once bail is fully paid, the documentation from the HACC is transferred to the detention center to facilitate the suspect’s release.

On the evening of May 11, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) notified Yermak of suspicion as a participant in an organized group involved in laundering UAH 460 million for luxury construction near Kyiv. Yermak denied owning luxury real estate.

SAPO had requested detention with a bail alternative of UAH 180 million.

Tags: #bail #hacc #yermak

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