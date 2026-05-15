Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:10 15.05.2026

Salaries for those working with repatriated bodies of deceased to be raised this year - Lyashko

1 min read
Salaries for those working with repatriated bodies of deceased to be raised this year - Lyashko

Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko predicts an increase in salaries by the end of 2026 for employees of the forensic examination system who work with repatriated bodies of the deceased.

"We will do everything possible and will speak in the budget request about increasing salaries, in particular, at least bringing them into line with the current law on forensic examinations. But already this year, for those involved in working with bodies, repatriated bodies, we will raise salaries," he said in parliament during questions to the government on Friday.

Lyashko said that the initiated reform of the forensic medical examination system did not account for war conditions.

"In cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, we already raised salaries for employees in 2025, but you must understand that the forensic medical examination system was built for civilian work. The question is that the workload that has come after the full-scale invasion is incomparable. Today, working together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, we are correcting the situation, but you must understand that it is not solved like a flap of a wing," he said.

Tags: #ministry_of_health #salaries #repatriation

MORE ABOUT

18:52 14.05.2026
Nursing advocates warn of critical staff shortage, underfunding of nursing care services

Nursing advocates warn of critical staff shortage, underfunding of nursing care services

11:24 29.04.2026
Majority of Ukrainians abroad ready to return home after shelling stops – social study

Majority of Ukrainians abroad ready to return home after shelling stops – social study

15:10 09.04.2026
Ukraine returns 1,000 bodies in repatriation efforts from Russia

Ukraine returns 1,000 bodies in repatriation efforts from Russia

11:42 26.01.2026
Coach salaries are not uniform, but opportunities for development suffice - Bidny

Coach salaries are not uniform, but opportunities for development suffice - Bidny

19:50 13.01.2026
JYSK indexes store employees' salaries in Ukraine by 15%

JYSK indexes store employees' salaries in Ukraine by 15%

20:05 10.12.2025
More than 940 companies have repatriated 'new' dividends, $23 mln withdrawn under investment limit – National Bank governor

More than 940 companies have repatriated 'new' dividends, $23 mln withdrawn under investment limit – National Bank governor

21:14 13.11.2025
Yermak reports return of another teenager from occupied territories

Yermak reports return of another teenager from occupied territories

11:18 12.11.2025
Education committee urges government to raise teachers' salaries to 3 minimum wages

Education committee urges government to raise teachers' salaries to 3 minimum wages

19:33 10.10.2025
US First Lady speaks of near-term plans to return Ukrainian children from Russia

US First Lady speaks of near-term plans to return Ukrainian children from Russia

10:42 01.10.2025
MP Hetmantsev proposes capping Ukrainian fficials' salaries at UAH 80,000, raising banks' profit tax to 50%

MP Hetmantsev proposes capping Ukrainian fficials' salaries at UAH 80,000, raising banks' profit tax to 50%

HOT NEWS

Cabinet cancels restrictions on travel abroad for all women – PM

Zelenskyy: Russia attempts to further involve Belarus in war

Zelenskyy: We are determining targets for our further long-range sanctions against Russia

Sybiha says Special Tribunal becomes legal reality

More than three dozen countries approve Enlarged Partial Agreement necessary to launch Special Tribunal for crime of Russia against Ukraine

LATEST

EU member state ambassadors hold meeting with leadership of NABU and SAPO

HACC selects preventive measures for four individuals controlled by Chernyshov in Dynasty case – AntAC

Cabinet cancels restrictions on travel abroad for all women – PM

Zelenskyy: Russia attempts to further involve Belarus in war

Israel blocks unloading of Ukrainian grain from occupied territories, vessel already in Türkiye – Ambassador Korniychuk

Zelenskyy: We are determining targets for our further long-range sanctions against Russia

Dpty PM, Palantir Europe head discuss involvement of digital technologies to strengthen resilience of Ukraine's critical infrastructure

UAH 54.8 mln of UAH 140 mln bail for Yermak paid as of Fri afternoon

Trump and Xi discuss Russia's war against Ukraine in Beijing

Zaporizhia region settlements to be added to mandatory child evacuation list next week – official

AD
AD