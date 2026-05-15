Salaries for those working with repatriated bodies of deceased to be raised this year - Lyashko

Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko predicts an increase in salaries by the end of 2026 for employees of the forensic examination system who work with repatriated bodies of the deceased.

"We will do everything possible and will speak in the budget request about increasing salaries, in particular, at least bringing them into line with the current law on forensic examinations. But already this year, for those involved in working with bodies, repatriated bodies, we will raise salaries," he said in parliament during questions to the government on Friday.

Lyashko said that the initiated reform of the forensic medical examination system did not account for war conditions.

"In cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, we already raised salaries for employees in 2025, but you must understand that the forensic medical examination system was built for civilian work. The question is that the workload that has come after the full-scale invasion is incomparable. Today, working together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, we are correcting the situation, but you must understand that it is not solved like a flap of a wing," he said.