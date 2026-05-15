Trump and Xi discuss Russia's war against Ukraine in Beijing

Photo: https://www.bloomberg.com

U.S. President Donald Trump and President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping discussed the Ukrainian-Russian war during a meeting in Beijing, Trump told journalists on the plane en route to Washington.

Trump responded affirmatively to a journalist’s question about whether he discussed Ukraine with Xi Jinping. ‘This is an issue we would like to see resolved,’ he said.

"We discussed — well, it’s one that we’d like to see settled. Until last night, it was looking good, but they took a big hit last night. So, it’s going to happen, but it’s a shame," Trump said, referring to the massive Russian air attack on Ukraine on Wednesday and Thursday.

Trump (the 47th U.S. president) visited Beijing on a state visit (May 13-15, 2026), where he held meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.