Zaporizhia region settlements to be added to mandatory child evacuation list next week – official

Photo: https://www.zoda.gov.ua

Next week, mandatory evacuation of children will be announced in two more settlements of Zaporizhia region, head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Currently, we are conducting evacuations from 16 settlements in five hromadas. In the hromadas where the evacuation of children was announced, the measures have been fully completed – not a single child remains there. Next week, two more settlements from two hromadas will be added to the list for mandatory evacuation of children," he wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov promised to provide details later and said that the next priorities are the elderly and people with disabilities. The evacuation of this category is proceeding gradually according to their own wishes.

He said that during mandatory evacuation from frontline hromadas, the principle of family unity is observed – all children leave together with their parents. Not a single case of family separation has been recorded in the region.

Fedorov said that voluntary evacuation from any settlement in the region is currently available with the support of the National Police, the State Emergency Service, and public organizations.

"Currently, the evacuation situation is stable, and no sharp increase in the flow is observed," he added.