You appointed me - Lyashko to MPs regarding his name on 'Veronika Feng Shui' list

Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko responded to deputies regarding the presence of his name on a list for appointment in the so-called "Veronika Feng Shui list," stating that the Verkhovna Rada voted for his appointment and calling for an end to insinuations.

"I am 46 years old. This morning I ran 5 km, yesterday I went to the gym, and the day before that I ran 5 km again. Why do I do this? Because I understand what prevention is and what needs to be done to maintain physical and mental health," he said.

Lyashko recalled that he assumed the position of deputy minister in December 2019, and "in February, we all experienced the moment of evacuating our citizens from Wuhan to Sanzhary."

"It was then that I was appointed to the position of Chief State Sanitary Doctor and tasked with fighting the epidemic that grew into the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 20, 2021, I stood before you in this hall, read out the program of action, and with 262 votes, you appointed me Minister of Health. Not someone else – you appointed me Minister of Health," he emphasized.

"I am a Taurus, my birthday is April 24, and I will do everything possible for our country and the healthcare system to develop. I ask that questions of these manipulations be left outside the parliamentary halls," the minister said.