Ryazan Oil Refinery, ships, ammunition depots, and enemy radar struck – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported strikes on the Ryazan Oil Refinery, a small missile ship and a minesweeper at the Kaspiysk base, an MR-232 Bussol-S radar station, and logistics facilities in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Yesterday and on the night of May 15, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of important targets of the Russian occupiers. In particular, the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Ryazan (Ryazan region, Russia) was hit. A large-scale fire was recorded on the facility’s territory," the General Staff said on Telegram.

According to the military, the Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in Russia. Its processing capacity is about 17 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel used to supply the Russian occupation forces.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a small missile ship and a minesweeper at the Kaspiysk base in the Republic of Dagestan, Russia.

Ammunition depots were also hit in the areas of Yepifanivka and Rovenky in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. Furthermore, strikes were carried out on a logistics warehouse in Raihorodka in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, as well as an electronic warfare equipment warehouse in Dmytrivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.